    • Warning issued as more snow falls on Coquihalla Hwy.

    Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway on Nov. 18, 2024, in a highway camera image from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway on Nov. 18, 2024, in a highway camera image from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
    A snowstorm on the Coquihalla Highway triggered a warning for drivers Monday morning.

    Significant snowfall blanketed the busy route between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, and forecasters cautioned up to 10 additional centimetres could arrive before conditions ease up midday.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada said the snow is the result of “Pacific onshore moisture combined with (a) series of upper disturbances.”

    “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the agency said in a 4:50 a.m. warning. “Visibility may be reduced at times in snow.”

    Forecasters also urged drivers to use winter tires or chains, as required by law on most highways across the province between Oct. 1 and April 30.

