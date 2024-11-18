Warning issued as more snow falls on Coquihalla Hwy.
A snowstorm on the Coquihalla Highway triggered a warning for drivers Monday morning.
Significant snowfall blanketed the busy route between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, and forecasters cautioned up to 10 additional centimetres could arrive before conditions ease up midday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada said the snow is the result of “Pacific onshore moisture combined with (a) series of upper disturbances.”
“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the agency said in a 4:50 a.m. warning. “Visibility may be reduced at times in snow.”
Forecasters also urged drivers to use winter tires or chains, as required by law on most highways across the province between Oct. 1 and April 30.
Alleged assassination plot against Irwin Cotler by Iranian agents foiled by law enforcement
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Canada-U.S. border crossing times are changing. Here's the new schedule
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
'Bomb cyclone' developing off B.C. coast, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Canada Post, union to meet mediator Monday in effort to end strike
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawyers claim seizure of writings from cell is 'outrageous government conduct'
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused prosecutors on Monday of engaging in “outrageous government conduct” by using materials seized from his jail cell to try to keep him incarcerated before a May trial.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Ticket scam west of Toronto costs 40 people more than $70K
Dozens of people in Halton Region are out tens of thousands of dollars after buying fake or nonexistent tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Toronto, police say.
Sabre-toothed 'kitten' mummy unearthed in Siberia is first of its kind
A mummified ice age cub from Siberia is the first known mummy of a sabre-toothed cat, and its discovery is generating ripples of excitement among paleontologists.
Vancouver Island
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Kelowna
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Edmonton
New Alberta hospital agency to be up and running in the spring: minister
Alberta's health minister says the province's new hospital agency will be operational next spring, months later than expected.
RCMP searching for man in connection to 'suspicious' Wetaskiwin house fire
Wetaskiwin RCMP are searching for a 25-year-old in connection to a house fire on Nov. 7.
Multi-court indoor sports facility with 22 pickleball courts holds soft launch in St. Albert
A new sports recreation facility held a soft opening on Sunday.
Calgary
Snow-covered Calgary roads cause slow and slick Monday commute for drivers
Calgary drivers had a slow and slippery commute to work on Monday, thanks to a dump of snow.
High River couple can officially retire thanks to $2M win
A High River couple is celebrating a big lottery win that will help them retire.
More than a dozen vehicles involved in Highway 1 crash near Gleichen, Alta.: RCMP
Police are responding to a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles on Highway 1 east of Gleichen, Alta. Gleichen RCMP said the multi-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway between Highway 842 and Highway 56.
Lethbridge
Crowsnest coal debate suffers from bullet-point arguments, retired prof says
The potential resurrection of Crowsnest Pass coal mining should never pit the environment against the economy, said a community member and retired professor in the lead-up to a Nov. 25 vote of electors.
Protesters rally against possible revival of proposed Grassy Mountain coal project
Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.
Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
Winnipeg
Winter storm watch underway in Manitoba
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
'Devastating': Blue Bombers left stunned by third consecutive Grey Cup loss
Nick Demski sat slumped in his locker, staring off into space.
Over $3 million in repairs, upgrades completed at Winnipeg arenas
New lighting, roofing and score clocks are among the repairs and upgrades made at city-owned arenas as part of the first phase of a multimillion-dollar renewal program.
Regina
These Saskatchewan border crossings are changing their hours of operation
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is changing the hours of six border crossings in Saskatchewan in the new year.
Regina's new mayor and council will be sworn in Monday night
Regina's newest mayor and iteration of city council will be sworn in Monday night at a ceremony at Henry Baker Hall.
Sask. RCMP deploys body-worn cameras, but don't expect to see much of the video
Front-line RCMP officers in Saskatchewan are being issued body-worn cameras this month, as part of a nationwide effort to increase “transparency and accountability.”
Saskatoon
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
Saskatoon police say downtown stabbing 'unrelated' to Santa Claus Parade
A 33-year-old woman was stabbed in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday, and police want to clarify it was not connected to the Santa Claus Parade.
Toronto
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Suspect in alleged random attacks on GO train in Durham Region arrested
A man wanted in connection with two allegedly 'unprovoked' assaults on the GO train in Durham Region earlier this month has been arrested in Toronto, police say.
Montreal
Eviction notices distributed in homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street
Members of a homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have been given eviction notices by the Quebec government.
Quebec e-bus maker Lion Electric mulls sale of the company amid cash woes
Lion Electric Co. is opening the door to a possible sale of the company as the electric bus maker struggles to staunch an ongoing cash bleed.
Ottawa
'It's all caught up to us now': Low Canadian dollar hits locally owned grocery store
The Canadian dollar is at its lowest level since May 2020, with $1 CAD converting to $0.71 U.S. That means purchasing produce from the states is more expensive for Alfonso Curcio, the owner of Farmer’s Pick in Ottawa.
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdiraham Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
Atlantic
More than 80 goats, 2 sheep seized after being allowed to roam free in corn field: P.E.I. RCMP
Police and agriculture officials seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from a property in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., on Friday.
When and where the Maritimes will get much needed rain this week
Extended periods of dry weather in the summer and throughout the fall have contributed to a developing drought situation in the Maritimes.
London
'Landing place for young people': New Community Youth Hub unveiled at London Health Sciences Center
Located at the London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Hospital, LHSC says the hub that is set to open Nov. 25, will offer vital support, resources and care to young Londoners living without housing.
Delays reported in London's yard waste collection
The City of London says its leaf and yard waste materials collection program is experiencing a delay due to an increase in the number of bags placed out.
Handgun used in downtown London robbery: police
Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said a woman was working in a locked business in the area of Richmond Street and Horton Street when somebody knocked at the door.
Kitchener
Arrest made after phone and internet lines cut to at least 18 Guelph businesses
A Guelph man has been charged after phone and internet cables for at least 18 Guelph businesses were cut last week.
Ray of Hope ends youth live-in treatment program, calls it 'unsustainable'
Ray of Home says it will no longer be offering its youth Live-In Treatment program.
More than 40 councillors sign letter against use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
A group of municipal and regional councillors in Ontario have come together to speak out against the potential use of the Notwithstanding Clause to deal with encampments.
Northern Ontario
School, daycare lockdown end in Kapuskasing following nearby police investigation
A Kapuskasing school and childcare centre lockdown ended Monday afternoon. It was prompted by a police investigation.
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
WestJet returns to Sudbury to offer direct flights to Calgary
WestJet is returning to Sudbury with a plan to offer direct flights to Calgary beginning in June.
N.L.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.