Witness sought in Port Coquitlam vehicle incident, RCMP say

Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a witness in a motor vehicle incident that occurred in Port Coquitlam earlier this month. Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a witness in a motor vehicle incident that occurred in Port Coquitlam earlier this month.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener