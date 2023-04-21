Witness sought in Port Coquitlam vehicle incident, RCMP say

Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a witness in a motor vehicle incident that occurred in Port Coquitlam earlier this month.

Coquitlam RCMP said they responded to an incident involving a black SUV and a pedestrian on Coast Meridian Road near Coquitlam Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. on April 11.

Authorities released surveillance photos of a woman who was last seen boarding a Coast Mountain bus in the area.

"Police are looking to identify and speak with the female depicted in the surveillance photos," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a news release Friday, adding that the woman may have important details that could help officers in their investigation.

The witness is described as a Middle Eastern woman with dark, shoulder-length hair and a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood, dark pants, and dark running shoes with white stripes on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-9302.