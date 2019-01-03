

Time is running out for one lottery winner who purchased a winning ticket worth $1-million one year ago.

The Lotto 6-49 ticket was purchased in the Victoria, B.C. area on Jan. 3, 2018 and will expire at 4:30 p.m. PST Thursday.

“It was a winning ticket that matched all 10 numbers through the Guaranteed Prize draw,” Evan Kelly, a spokesperson for British Columbia Lottery Corporation said in a statement to CTVNews.ca

The 10-digit number is: 18923844-07.

The BCLC is asking all lottery players to check places where they keep their old tickets; they may be $1 million richer.

Another lotto prize has gone unclaimed in the province.

The BCLC is waiting the winner of last Friday’s $39-million Lotto Max jackpot to come forward. That ticket was purchased in south Delta.

“While it does happen from time to time, a large prize going unclaimed is extremely rare,” Kelly said.

“Over the past 10 years, approximately $5.2 million has gone unclaimed in B.C. That includes four million-dollar tickets. Two Lotto Max Maxmillion and two 6-49 tickets. If no one comes forward today, that goes up to $6.2 million,” Kelly added.

The $1-million winner will have to go to the BCLC office in either Vancouver or Kamloops to claim their prize.

With files from CTVNews.ca