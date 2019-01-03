Winning B.C. $1-million lotto ticket expires Thursday afternoon
File
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 10:20AM PST
Time is running out for one lottery winner who purchased a winning ticket worth $1-million one year ago.
The Lotto 6-49 ticket was purchased in the Victoria, B.C. area on Jan. 3, 2018 and will expire at 4:30 p.m. PST Thursday.
“It was a winning ticket that matched all 10 numbers through the Guaranteed Prize draw,” Evan Kelly, a spokesperson for British Columbia Lottery Corporation said in a statement to CTVNews.ca
The 10-digit number is: 18923844-07.
The BCLC is asking all lottery players to check places where they keep their old tickets; they may be $1 million richer.
Another lotto prize has gone unclaimed in the province.
The BCLC is waiting the winner of last Friday’s $39-million Lotto Max jackpot to come forward. That ticket was purchased in south Delta.
“While it does happen from time to time, a large prize going unclaimed is extremely rare,” Kelly said.
“Over the past 10 years, approximately $5.2 million has gone unclaimed in B.C. That includes four million-dollar tickets. Two Lotto Max Maxmillion and two 6-49 tickets. If no one comes forward today, that goes up to $6.2 million,” Kelly added.
The $1-million winner will have to go to the BCLC office in either Vancouver or Kamloops to claim their prize.
With files from CTVNews.ca