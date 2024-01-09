VANCOUVER
    • Winds of up to 90 km/h in the forecast for Metro Vancouver

    mA woman struggles with an umbrella in the wind as rain falls in Vancouver, on Monday, September 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck mA woman struggles with an umbrella in the wind as rain falls in Vancouver, on Monday, September 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Tuesday, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    The weather agency says "very strong" winds are expected to whip up in the morning in southern sections of Metro Vancouver near the water.

    "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches. Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds," the warning says.

    ECCC anticipate being able to lift the warning some time Tuesday afternoon.

    Environment Canada is warning of possible flooding today along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, including in Victoria and near Boundary Bay in Metro Vancouver.

    Forecasters say large waves due to gale-force winds, storm surge and seasonal tides mean there's the potential for high water levels.

    Weather conditions have prompted some BC Ferries cancellations, and anyone with travel plans is encouraged to check the status of their sailings.

    With files from The Canadian Press

