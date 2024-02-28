Will B.C. learn lessons from other provinces before funding IVF?
British Columbia is joining seven provinces in paying for some of the cost of in vitro fertilization but scant details and long-standing inequities have raised questions about how the plan could benefit patients.
While some applauded the move, expected to begin in April 2025, others in the field were wary of the lack of specifics around what aspects of the treatment would be covered.
Here's a look at the hopes, concerns and reality of those who receive IVF or advocate for public funding.
Few details are known
British Columbia plans to convene an expert clinical group to help create the program and provide $68 million in funding for two years.
Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said last week that “one round of IVF will be available for free” but provided no details.
However, the process of undergoing IVF includes multiple procedures and an array of medical and non-medical costs. Medications alone can run into thousands of dollars and are not included in most programs across the country. Rural patients face added travel expenses for regular visits to clinics in major centres.
IVF involves hormone injections to stimulate production of multiple eggs to boost the chance of pregnancy. The eggs are removed from the ovaries and fertilized with sperm in a lab. One or more of the resulting embryos are transferred to the uterus a few days later and pregnancy is determined by a blood test after about two weeks.
Which provinces offer coverage?
British Columbia's announcement leaves Alberta, Saskatchewan and the territories as the only jurisdictions without any IVF funding or plans to provide coverage.
Carolynn Dube, executive director of Family Matters Canada, said one cycle of IVF costs an average of $20,000. She described funding schemes across the country as a “hodgepodge” and urged British Columbia to seek advice from all stakeholders including patients, advocates and clinicians to understand what has worked elsewhere.
“We're asking the provincial governments, the federal government and insurance carriers to all take a piece of the pie,” said Dube, adding it's particularly important as birthrates decline.
Among provinces that do offer coverage, eligible costs vary widely – in some cases only treatment costs are covered while medications and other services must be paid out-of-pocket. Manitoba and Nova Scotia, for example, also offer a tax credit for legal fees for those using donated eggs, embryos or sperm. Patients can submit receipts for up to $20,000 for all the services to recoup $8,000 per year.
In Ontario, coverage is limited to women below the age of 43 and is restricted to one cycle of IVF. It does not include medications. Advocates there want a tax credit for subsequent cycles and travel grants for those who live far from major centres, Dube said.
Prince Edward Island does not have an IVF clinic but offers up to $10,000 in eligible expenses based on family income for treatment elsewhere, while Quebec funds both treatment and medication.
Michelle Chidley of Fertility Alberta said British Columbia's announcement has bolstered her efforts to push her province to fund IVF.
“I personally believe that access to IVF should not be a privilege for those who can afford it,” Chidley said. She launched the group last June after working with a charity to raise money for families needing fertility treatment.
The wait for treatment is long
In Ontario, wait lists at publicly funded clinics can last a year and a half, said Dube, who had three sons after undergoing two cycles of IVF and five embryo transfers.
“And you can be on several wait lists at different clinics. It's wildly stressful. And people age out because they wait so long,” she said of the coverage, introduced in 2015.
Clinical counsellor Holly Yager of Vancouver said the wait for IVF at some clinics, particularly Ontario, has meant some patients travel to British Columbia.
“At one point during the pandemic I remember someone saying it was a two-year wait for the funded treatment in Ontario. Here in B.C., we already have long wait times. So that is a concern for me. I don't know how the clinics are going to manage because they're already very busy.”
One round is not enough
Success rates are low for one round of IVF. A little less than 32 per cent of people under 35 give birth per embryo transfer, according to 2021 data from the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society. That number dips to about 27 per cent for those between 35 and 39 and almost 22 per cent for patients older than 40.
Cayley Benjamin of Vancouver said she and her husband paid $30,000 for one round because of “add-ons” including genetic testing. They delayed their plans to buy a house to pay for the procedure.
“Fortunately for us, I was able to get pregnant following our first round of IVF, and I'm 21 weeks pregnant,” said Benjamin, adding she “burst into tears” when she heard British Columbia would start funding some aspect of the procedure.
“I feel such an affinity to others who are on a fertility journey to have children, and I just feel very emotional about it and am really celebrating.”
Many who need IVF can't pay upfront
Dube said IVF would remainout of reach for many people under a provincial funding plan because they still have to pay out of pocket before recouping expenses.
“They think, 'I can't get a line of credit, can't remortgage my house and my parents can't give me the money so I can't do it',” she said.
Benjamin wants British Columbia to fund the program upfront instead of having people wait for reimbursement.
“For so many people the barrier is actually being able to pay for the services at all. I know a lot of people for whom IVF isn't an option because of finances,” said the 38-year-old.
“Imagine going to pay for your medications, and the bill is $2,000,” she said of just a single purchase of her medications, which totalled $5,000.
“So few benefits plans cover IVF treatment or medications and there are a lot rules and maximums and limitations around it.
“We didn't have any coverage through our health benefits plan and those costs came out of pocket, which is the case for so many people.”
The other hidden costs
A report published last year by the World Health Organization said one in six people are affected by infertility, resulting in significant mental health challenges due to stigma and “catastrophic” costs. It called for better policies and public financing to improve access to treatment.
Women who undergo multiple failed rounds of IVF endure trauma, loss and “disenfranchised grief” that is not talked about but impacts every aspect of their lives, requiring significant investment in mental health services for those struggling to conceive, Yager said.
However, male infertility is an even more underrecognized issue and deserves attention, she added.
Canada's fertility rate fell to its lowest ever in 2022, when it was just 1.33 children per woman, according to a Statistics Canada report released in January.
British Columbia had a rate of 1.11 children, the lowest in the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
BREAKING Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Appellate judge refuses to halt Trump's US$454 million fraud penalty while he appeals
A New York appellate judge on Wednesday refused to halt collection of Donald Trump’s US$454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, rejecting the former president’s request that he be allowed to post a bond covering just a fraction of what he owes.
Since COVID began, more parents now say they're 'really against vaccinating' their children, new survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
B.C. lawyer Hong Guo disbarred a 2nd time for being 'ungovernable'
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigators identify cyclist killed in Vancouver Island hit-and-run
Homicide investigators have identified a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island earlier this month as they appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.
-
Will B.C. learn lessons from other provinces before funding IVF?
British Columbia is joining seven provinces in paying for some of the cost of in vitro fertilization but scant details and long-standing inequities have raised questions about how the plan could benefit patients.
-
Canada's first electric fire truck was in service less than a month before it needed repairs
Vancouver's brand-new, $1.8-million fire truck was in service for less than a month before it was sidelined for repairs.
Calgary
-
'I found my mom crying': Family of dog killed by Pit Bulls in Auburn Bay heartbroken
The family of a small dog killed by two Pit Bull Terriers in Auburn Bay on Sunday are heartbroken but thankful their grandmother, who recently moved to Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine, wasn't hurt during the vicious attack.
-
Calgary mother pushes for synthetic dyes to be removed from children's medicine in Canada
Food dyes are ubiquitous, in everything from cereals and salad dressings to toothpaste and even medicine.
-
Shooting in Huntington Hills believed to be targeted, police say
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday in the northeast community of Huntington Hills.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police charge man with 43 offences related to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms
Police have charged an Edmonton man with several firearms offences as part of a national investigation into 3D-printed guns.
-
'Epic journey' of Alberta's Black pioneers celebrated with silver commemorative coin
An Alberta historian is hoping a new coin encourages Canadians to learn more about Western Canada's Black history.
-
Arrest made in connection with fatal hit-and-run during RCMP chase
Police arrested someone Tuesday evening in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred during a police chase in Beaumont on Saturday.
Toronto
-
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
-
'A drop of 10 degrees in 15 minutes': Toronto temperatures plunge as cold front arrives
Toronto saw a dramatic temperature swing Wednesday that one meteorologist likened to "experiencing winter and spring on the same hour."
-
Two suspects, 12 and 13, charged after one person stabbed during robbery in Oshawa
Durham police have charged a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa.
Montreal
-
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
-
2 young men arrested after alleged extortion attempt, shootings: Montreal police
Two men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and Laval in relation to an attempted extortion after gunshots were fired at a home and a workplace in recent months, police say.
-
Patients concerned about future of lymphedema clinic in Montreal
There is confusion and ample amounts of concern about the future of the lymphedema clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier
A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.
-
'They are suffering': Nurses' union wanting more safety measures in hospitals
Violent incidents are on the rise according to the Manitoba Nurses Union, and its president is saying enough is enough.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon gets new federal funding to fast-track housing
Federal funding announced Wednesday in Saskatoon aims to fast-track the construction of housing for the city's most in-need residents.
-
'We were with you': Family of Sask. mass killer embraces officer who put an end to high-speed chase
For RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall, reviewing the dash cam footage of the chase and her deft takedown of Sanderson’s vehicle triggered emotions she had no time for on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022.
-
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders apologize to fans for 'Girl Math' ad
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are apologizing for an email sent to season ticket holders that the club admits "missed the mark."
-
Regina ranked as most affordable city in Canada to purchase a single-family home
Regina has been ranked the most affordable city across Canada to purchase a single family home, according to a recent report.
-
New fare system could be coming to City of Regina transit this summer
Users of Regina's public transit system may see some changes around how they pay fares this summer.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
-
Parts of the Maritimes to see up to 100 mm of rain, 90 km/h wind gusts into Thursday
The Maritimes is in store for more rain and stronger winds Wednesday evening into Thursday.
-
Halifax Shipyard workers suspended after work refusal
Some workers at Irving Shipbuilding have been suspended with pay pending an investigation over work refusal.
London
-
'Suddenly we hear an earthquake sound': Family speaks out after stolen van crashes into baby’s room
Krishna and his wife Saiteja were enjoying a quiet evening with their 14-month-old daughter Anvika when their worlds were shaken, literally.
-
Renoviction crisis: Local housing advocates shed light on tactics landlords use to evict tenants
A rally was held inside the lobby of 1280 Webster St. apartment complex, where the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) released its Ontario Renoviction Report.
-
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Northern Ontario
-
Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
-
Sudbury murderer makes court appearance on new sex assault charges
The man convicted of murdering a Sudbury woman in 1998 appeared in court by video from prison Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
Kitchener
-
Another measles case confirmed in Ont. child who recently returned from Europe
Another child has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe. Officials warn that there may have been exposure on a flight into Pearson airport, as well as hospitals in Brantford and Hamilton.
-
Tenants fight back against renovictions at Kitchener apartment
A rally for tenants of 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener escalated when the building’s management called police on Wednesday.
-
Changeroom designs for Cambridge Recreation Complex cause tension at council meeting
Cambridge city council has put its final stamp of approval on the future Cambridge Recreation Complex, but not without some hurdles.