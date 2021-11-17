Will B.C. floods prompt a provincial state of emergency? First Nations call for action; premier to speak

VANCOUVER -

A storm that left parts of British Columbia under water and debris prompted calls from some to declare a province-wide state of emergency.

A group representing B.C. First Nations addressed the government in a news release Tuesday, writing that such a state would allow easier access to support for members affected by what one provincial official called the "worst weather storm in a century."

The premier is expected to speak publicly for the first time since announcing his biopsy for what was diagnosed as cancer, and he may address these calls.

The First Nations Leadership Council said many nations are under evacuation order or alert, and are struggling to navigate the complicated provincial system for emergency funding.

"B.C. must deploy all available resources and enact extraordinary measures. This can only happen by declaring a state of emergency," the FNLC wrote.

Calling a state of emergency gives the province extra powers under the Emergency Program Act. For example, during the state prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a state of emergency allowed officials to fine those caught breaking certain orders issued by the provincial health officer.

These states also allow the province to make payments or grants to local authorities, implement emergency plans, acquire or use personal property necessary to respond to an emergency, control or prohibit travel and order evacuations, among other things.

By default, a state of emergency remains in place for two weeks, at which time it can be renewed. However, they can also be called off at any time.

In its call for a state of emergency, the FNLC quoted Grand Chief Stewart Philip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs as saying, "As extreme weather events ravage across B.C., First Nations continue to bear the brunt of climate change impacts and have been forced to flee their homes again. The unprecedented and continuing weather events prove that this is no longer a climate crisis; we are in an ongoing climate emergency, and lives and communities are at imminent risk."

