Wildfire that burned 4 homes near Golden, B.C., still out of control

More information is emerging about losses near Golden, B.C., due to a recent wildfire.

The Town of Golden says 15 structures, including four homes, were burned July 24 when the Dogtooth FSR wildfire roared through an area.

The most recent update says 107 properties near Parson, B.C., remain on evacuation order while 1,052 remain on evacuation alert.

“My deepest sympathies go out to those who have experienced the loss of their homes south of town,” said Golden Mayor Ron Oszust.

“Our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of residents of Golden and Area A," he said.

"The incident management team and wildfire fighters dispatched by the B.C. Wildfire Service, along with local responders and equipment on the ground, are working tirelessly to protect Parson and the surrounding areas and communities, and ultimately the town of Golden,” the mayor said.

The Dogtooth FSR is 5,391 hectares in size and continues to burn out of control.

The update says the B.C. Wildfire Service has since assigned an incident management team to the South Rockies Complex.

The South Rockies Complex includes the Dogtooth wildfire south of Golden, as well as the Ravenshead wildfire located 20 kilometres east of Invermere, and the Mount Morro wildfire in Top of the World Provincial Park.

More than100 wildfire personnel have been assigned to the Dogtooth incident, with support from over 10 helicopters and 20 pieces of equipment.