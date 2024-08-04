Wildfire service expands evacuation orders in B.C.'s southern Interior

Two out-of-control wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior have forced officials to issue evacuation orders for people at almost 100 properties.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said it expanded evacuation orders Sunday for residents and owners of 83 properties in a remote area north of Lytton, including recreational cabins at Turnip Lake, due to the continued growth of the Shetland Creek wildfire.

The regional district said in a statement Sunday the evacuation order was issued "due to immediate danger to life safety caused by the Shetland Creek Wildfire."

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District issued an evacuation order late Saturday for 16 properties in a rural area south of Princeton, B.C., because of the out-of-control Calcite Creek wildfire.

The properties are located near Highway 3 along the Pasayten Forest Service Road, about 40 kilometres south of Princeton, while evacuation alerts were issued for people at nearby properties at Eastgate and Placer Creek.

The province's Wildfire Service reports eight fires of note in B.C.'s southern regions, including the Dogtooth wildfire south of Golden, which has destroyed 15 structures; the Dunn Creek wildfire located about 100 kilometres north of Kamloops; and the Sitkum Creek wildfire northeast of Vernon.

A wildfire of note is described as highly visible with the potential to pose a threat to public safety.

A wildfire four kilometres south of the Canada-U.S. border at Oroville, Wash., started Saturday and is currently visible from nearby Osoyoos, B.C.

The Wildfire Service said it is preparing for increased lightning activity across much of the province's Cariboo, Okanagan and southeast regions followed by cooler temperatures and high winds on Monday.

Officials said there are 333 active fires across B.C., but preparations are underway for more lightning-triggered blazes over the coming days.

