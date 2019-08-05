

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





Several homes are under evacuation alert, as a 120-hectare wildfire is burning in the South Okanagan.

The fire, discovered Sunday, is burning near at Eagle Bluff, between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

BC Wildfire Service said on Twitter that approximately 100 personnel, six helicopters and two water tenders have all been sent to the area.

Early Monday morning, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced the evacuation alert.

Properties under alert include:

On the east side of BC Highway 97, extending south from McIntyre Creek Road to James Way south of Gallagher Lake, including Brauns Road and Gallagher Lake Road

On James Way, and then extending southeast to McKinney Road at Manuels Creek Road

Those extending to the north along the west side of Manuels Creek Road to approximately 3.5 kilometres on McIntyre Creek Road

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday, Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for the region, saying it will be impacted by wildfire smoke for the next 24 to 48 hours.

"During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour," Environment Canada's statement says. "Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health."

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's burning less than 60 kilometres away from the 403-hectare Richter Mountain fire, which is between Osoyoos and Keremeos.