Wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver now 'held,' officials say

A highly visible wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver is now considered "held," not quite two days after it was first detected, according to Metro Vancouver.

The regional district said Friday morning that the fire "is not expected to spread under current conditions and crews can begin mop-up efforts."

The blaze was first reported Wednesday afternoon, when a plume of smoke could be seen rising from the forest over the Burrard Inlet.

Despite being easily visible from downtown Vancouver, the fire was located in a difficult-to-access area of the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve, requiring ground-based crews to hike roughly 90 minutes to get to it.

More than a dozen aircraft responded to the fire, with crews from Metro Vancouver Wildfire Protection, the BC Wildfire Service and the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service all responding.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the incident serves as a critical reminder of how dry it is in our region," Metro Vancouver said in a statement Friday.

The regional district is reminding the public that green spaces in the Lower Mainland are "tinder dry and extremely sensitive to sparks and fire," and fire danger ratings in the region range from high to extreme.

While all regional parks and greenways remain open to the public, Metro Vancouver says "strict restrictions" are in place regarding smoking, cooking and open flames at all sites.

The regional district says it has increased patrols and stepped up enforcement, and those found engaging in "high-risk, prohibited activities" could face fines as high as $10,000.

B.C. is in the midst of a persistent drought, which has contributed to an intense wildfire season that has burned more than 1.2 million hectares across the province since April 1.