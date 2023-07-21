Wildfire in Chilliwack, B.C., apparently spread from private property, firefighters say

A wildfire that erupted in Chilliwack, B.C., late Thursday afternoon appears to have spread from private property, according to firefighters.

The Chilliwack Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Chilliwack Lake Road around 5:15 p.m., and arrived to find dark smoke billowing from a large outbuilding on the property.

Asst. Chief Chris Wilson told CTV News there was a home and a small firewood business on the site.

Shortly after, a wildfire broke out on the steep mountain slope behind the property and began spreading towards the Promontory area of Chilliwack.

"I do think it's fairly safe to say that the wildfire portion of the event was likely started due to embers spreading from the structure fire," Wilson said.

Authorities have not determined how the initial fire started. The cause remains under investigation.

Approximately 40 firefighters from five local halls attended the structure fire, and were joined by crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service, who provided ground and aerial support as the flames spread onto the mountain.

The wildfire sent more dark smoke into the air, prompting the City of Chilliwack to advise area residents to stay indoors with their doors and windows shut.

The fire was classified as under control as of Friday morning, with an estimated size of 0.2 hectares. The B.C. Wildfire Service website listed the suspected cause as “human or human activity.”

"Last night, fire crews continued to extinguish hot spots and established a perimeter around the fire to prevent any further spread," the City of Chilliwack said in an update. "Crews will continue to monitor the area to ensure the fire is out."

Chilliwack Lake Road was closed off during the firefighting effort, but had reopened by Thursday night.