Wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon triggers evacuations, local state of emergency

Dozens of properties have been evacuated due to a wildfire burning in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon, which has also closed a stretch of Highway 1 and prompted a local state of emergency.

The out-of-control Kookipi Creek wildfire has been burning for weeks between Lytton and Boston Bar, but strong winds fanned the flames further east on Thursday, threatening a number of homes, campgrounds and recreational sites.

As of Thursday night, the blaze was estimated at around 2,000 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

In response to the fire, the Fraser Valley Regional District has issued a local state of emergency for Electoral Area A and an evacuation order around the Nahatlatch River.

"Due to the threat of life and safety you must leave the designated area immediately. Failure to do so could result in injury and loss of life," the order reads.

Among the properties under evacuation order are Blue Lake Resort, Washtock Family Campground, Squakum Campground, Flat Iron Recreation Site, Log Creek Recreation Site, Nahatlatch River Recreation Site, Nahatlatch River Cabins, and REO Rafting.

Evacuees have been directed to check in at either Boston Bar Family Place or Hope Secondary School.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for the communities of Canyon Alpine, Boston Bar and North Bend, where residents have been urged to prepare to leave on short notice.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also issued evacuation orders and alerts in Electoral Area I due to the Kookipi Creek blaze.

Drivers have been cautioned that Highway 1 will remain closed between Lytton and Hope overnight, with the next update expected at 9 a.m. Friday.

At a news conference Thursday morning, officials warned that fire behaviour could be fast and unpredictable over the coming days, due to a mix of tinder-dry conditions exacerbated by the recent heat wave, forecasted gusting winds and dry lightning.

Cliff Chapman of the B.C. Wildfire Service urged anyone who might normally be tempted to ignore evacuation orders that "now is not the time" to take changes.