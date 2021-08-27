VANCOUVER -- A wildfire-related evacuation effort led to the seizure of equipment from an illegal drug lab in West Kelowna, according to local Mounties.

West Kelowna RCMP say they were doing "tactical evacuations" related to the Mt. Law wildfire on Aug. 21 when a B.C. conservation officer who was helping evacuate people on Mackinnon Road spotted evidence of the lab.

The officer notified West Kelowna RCMP, who began an investigation with the help of B.C. RCMP's Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team.

Police executed a search warrant at the property on Aug. 24, according to a news release.

“As a result of this search, evidence consistent with an alleged cannabis drug extraction lab was located and seized from the property,” says Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of West Kelowna RCMP.

“Illegal operations such as this pose a potential safety threat to the community, and we are grateful for the keen eye of our partner with BC Conservation Officer Service.”

Charges in the incident have not yet been laid, and the investigation is ongoing, RCMP say.