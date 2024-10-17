B.C. SPCA recommending charges after dog dragged behind vehicle

Animal protection officers in British Columbia say they have seized a dog and will be recommending criminal charges against its owner after it was dragged behind a vehicle in the province's Interior.

The B.C. SPCA says the young, male collie-mix was seized in Merritt and transported to a veterinary clinic in Kamloops to treat its injuries.

"This is such a sad story," said Eileen Drever, the B.C. SPCA's senior animal protection officer, in a news release Thursday.

"The dog had been tethered to a vehicle," she added. "Someone got into the vehicle and drove off, dragging him for about 200 metres."

The dog suffered abrasions to its paws and legs, and its "nails were shredded," Drever added. "He is also underweight with a body score of two out of nine, which is very thin."

Staff at the Kamloops clinic determined the dog – who has been named "Sunny" – did not sustain any internal injuries beyond bruising, according to the release.

The pet was prescribed antibiotics for an infection and pain medication to assist in its recovery.

"Sunny has already gained two kilograms while in our care," Drever added, noting the rescued dog loves to spend time playing outside and has become a favourite among staff and volunteers.

"Everyone is so impressed at his resiliency," the animal protection officer said. "He is a huge fan of cuddles in his kennel and loves nothing more than hanging out with people."

The B.C. SPCA does not know yet if Sunny will be available for adoption as the agency's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"The B.C. SPCA will be recommending charges to Crown counsel, pursuant to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," according to the release.