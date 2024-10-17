Victim lost 'clumps of her hair' during attack by B.C. teen girls, police say

Three teenage girls from B.C.'s Lower Mainland have been criminally charged in connection with a pair of violent attacks that took place on transit over the summer.

During one of the incidents, a young woman had "clumps of her hair" pulled out, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a news release Thursday.

The other victim – a 16-year-old homestay student – was punched, kicked and dragged by her hair.

In a statement, Const. Amanda Steed of the MVTP said bystanders stepped in to help both of the victims, and thanked those Good Samaritans for their "bravery and selflessness."

The separate incidents both happened on the night of July 11, beginning around 9 p.m. as the homestay student was riding a SkyTrain through New Westminster.

She "caught the attention" of three teenage girls after reaching out to prevent one of them from "prying open the doors" as the train was in motion, authorities said.

The suspects then allegedly circled the homestay student and attacked her.

The second assault happened hours later, around midnight, after the teenagers boarded a bus at 160th Street and 100th Avenue in Surrey and got into a verbal altercation with an 18-year-old passenger, authorities said.

Officers from the Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Surrey Police Service were called to the bus and arrested three suspects, ages 13, 15 and 17.

Each of the girls has since been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The suspects can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but police said the 13-year-old and 17-year-old are from Surrey and the 15-year-old is from Abbotsford.

"All three are currently in the custody of their respective guardians, awaiting their upcoming court appearance," MVTP said.