Voting and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend

The most important thing to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend is to vote in the provincial election if you're eligible and not among the more than a million British Columbians who cast their ballots in advance.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and CTV News Vancouver will be airing a live election special on TV and online beginning at 6 p.m.

Here are a few other events you may want to check out while doing your civic duty this weekend.

Apple festival at UBC

Head out to UBC on Saturday or Sunday to take part in the 33rd annual UBC Botanical Garden Apple Festival.

The family friendly event features the sale of more than 33,000 pounds of apples, all of them grown in B.C. There will also be cooking demonstrations, food vendors, a tasting tent, a children's area and multiple stages with live entertainment.

Admission is $12 at the door, and tickets include access to the UBC Botanical Garden. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

BC Lions' regular season finale

An up-and-down regular season for the BC Lions ends Saturday with a home game against the defending Grey-Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.

Saturday's matchup is billed as the Lions' "Future Stars Game," a celebration of youth and amateur athletes from across the province. Kids' tickets start at just $15, with accompanying adult tickets starting at $25.

'Fall Market at the Mill'

Vancouver's Old Hastings Mill Store Museum will be hosting a fall market fundraiser Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m.

Organizers promise pumpkins for purchase, "hay bale photo-ops," apple cider, Halloween crafts, a raffle and musical entertainment.

Entry is by donation, with all net proceeds benefiting the museum.

Diwali Fest

Diwali Fest will launch its 2024 season at Coquitlam's Town Centre Park on Friday night, with additional events scheduled for downtown Surrey on Sunday and downtown Vancouver next weekend.

"Diwali in Coquitlam" will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with dance performances, a mini market, henna and South Asian appetizers on offer.

Sunday's event begins at 2 p.m. outside Surrey City Hall with more live music and dance, food trucks and arts and crafts. More information can be found on the Diwali Fest website.

Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival

Fans of horror will want to head to Metrotown this weekend for the first program of the 2024 Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival.

For the second year in a row, festival organizers are partnering with the Burnaby Halloween Festival for VHS: The Burnaby Edition. Beginning Friday night, the weekend of programming will feature both short and feature-length films, two industry panel discussions and several filmmaker Q&As.

The VHS Film Festival continues next weekend at Vancouver's International Village mall. More information, including programs for both weekends, can be found on the VHS website.

'Halloween Hoot' in Richmond

Those who prefer a more wholesome Halloween experience are invited to drop in at Richmond Nature Park starting on Saturday for "Halloween Hoot," a family friendly walk along the Pond Trail, which has been decorated for the spooky season.

More than 30 inflatables, 10 "unique, nature-themed art installations" and a "tickle tunnel" await visitors to the park. Halloween Hoot will be open rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 27.

With files from MOVE 103.5's Leanne McLaren