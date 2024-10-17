Video shows wild incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop

Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.

Video of the wild incident went viral on social media, showing the unidentified man reaching into a display case at Timothy's Frozen Yogurt.

A woman behind the camera – who works next door – can be heard telling the man, "Please, no. Get out of the store, sir."

After filling up a cone, the man walks out of the shop. While leaving, he appears to compliment the frozen yogurt and tells onlookers to "take care."

Timothy's Frozen Yogurt confirmed the incident happened Wednesday, and that police were notified. CTV News has reached out to the Richmond RCMP for more information.