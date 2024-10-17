VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    'Open-air drug traffickers' busted by Surrey RCMP

    Surrey RCMP provided a photo of drugs seized in October of 2024. Surrey RCMP provided a photo of drugs seized in October of 2024.
    Mounties in Surrey seized illicit substances and weapons and made more than a dozen arrests during a one-day crackdown on "open air drug traffickers" in the city centre last week.

    On Oct. 3, officers with the Community Response Unit descended on the Whalley area and arrested 14 people for drug trafficking, and took three more into custody on outstanding warrants. The substances seized included 41.24 grams of suspected cocaine, 56.08 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 37.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

    Brass knuckles, a pellet gun, bear spray, knives, and a Billy club were among the weapons seized.

    "The quantity of drugs and weapons seized from open-air drug traffickers is concerning to us," Staff Sgt. Nigel Pronger of the Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

    "The traffickers are carrying more weapons, which leads to others also carrying weapons. Police teams will continue to conduct overt enforcement and targeted investigations in City Centre to ensure the public is safe."

    Authorities are also encouraging people who observe suspicious activity, including "drug transactions" to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

