Wildfire closes regional park in Metro Vancouver

A regional park in Coquitlam was closed Saturday to allow crews to put out a wildfire.

Metro Vancouver said on Twitter around 2 p.m. that Minnekhada Regional Park had been closed to the public "to assist with firefighting operations and ensure public safety."

To assist with firefighting operations and ensure public safety, #Minnekhada Regional Park is now closed. @BCGovFireInfo, @cityofcoquitlam and @metrovancouver crews are working together to put out the fire. https://t.co/5wqgbgZqka — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) October 1, 2022

Crews from the BC Wildfire Service, Coquitlam Fire Rescue Services and Metro Vancouver Emergency Services were all working to put out the blaze, according to the regional district.

In its own tweet, Metro Vancouver Emergency Services said the fire is "under control and not spreading."

A video accompanying the tweet showed smoke rising from the forest and a helicopter flying overhead.

