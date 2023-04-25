Whitecaps send forward Cristian Dajome to D.C. United in exchange for general allocation money
The Vancouver Whitecaps are acquiring up to US$550,000 in general allocation money from D.C. United in exchange for forward Cristian Dajome, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Vancouver will receive $350,000 in GAM in 2024 and could pick up an additional $200,000 of conditional GAM in 2025 if certain performance-based metrics are met.
The deal was agreed to before the close of Major League Soccer's primary transfer window on Monday.
In a statement, Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said the move opens up a senior roster and international slot, as well as a pathway for another attacker.
Dajome scored 17 goals and added 14 assists in 102 appearances for the Whitecaps across all competitions since joining the team in 2020.
“Cristian has been an important player for our club and a consummate professional throughout his three plus years with us,” Schuster said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.
