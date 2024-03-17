Whitecaps score three first-half goals to dump Dallas 3-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -

Brian White had a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Whitecaps scored three goals in the first half and beat Dallas 3-1 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (2-0-1) has won two straight Major League Soccer games, while Dallas (1-3-0) has lost three in a row. With seven points from their first three matches, the Whitecaps are off to their best MLS start since 2012.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Mathias Laborda tapped a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the net. White assisted on the goal and then scored on a header about four minutes later.

Sebastian Lletget's header-goal in the 40th minute pulled Dallas within 2-1. About two minutes later, Ryan Raposo played a cross to Fafa Picault, who headed the ball in front of the six-yard box and it bounced past diving goalkeeper Maarten Paes from just inside the left post to make it 3-1.

Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver. Two goals conceded are the fewest through the first three matches for Whitecaps FC since 2014.

The unbeaten Whitecaps will host Salt Lake next Saturday at BC Place Stadium.