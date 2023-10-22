Whitecaps miss 2 penalty kicks, settle for 1-1 draw with LAFC
Call it a dress rehearsal for the next act.
The Vancouver Whitecaps battled back from a first-half deficit but failed to score on two penalty kicks and settled for a 1-1 draw with LAFC on Saturday's Decision Day.
The result, played before a season-high crowd of 25,146 at BC Place Stadium, means the two teams will face each other again in the Major League Soccer playoffs.
“It was a roller-coaster,” said midfielder Ali Ahmed who scored Vancouver's lone goal in the 58th minute. “That's how I think the playoffs are going to be.
“It's going to be tough, it's going to be a battle. I think this was what we needed.”
The Whitecaps came into the game of the MLS regular season knowing they could finish no worse than sixth in the Western Conference. They were hoping for a win against LAFC, then needed a variety of other results to climb as high as third. That would have given them a home advantage in the best-of-three playoff series.
Instead the Whitecaps (12-10-12) remain sixth after managing just one win in their last seven games (1-3-3) and open the best-of-three playoffs on the road.
Denis Bouanga scored in the 34th minute for LAFC (14-10-10) who finished third in the West. The defending MLS champions had just one loss in their last seven (3-1-3) matches.
Ahmed sent a jolt of energy through the crowd when he tied the match with his second goal of the MLS season.
“Getting that goal was big for me,” said the Toronto native. “I've been having some solid performances, but you look back at the stats and I don't have too many goals.
“We're going into the biggest time of the season. For me to get one right before the playoffs, it's big for me mentally. Hopefully I can start putting more into the back of the net.”
Striker Ryan Gauld, who leads Vancouver with 11 goals this season, failed to score on two penalty kicks.
The first was stopped by LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the 16th minute and the second hit the post in the 75th minute. Crepeau was shown a yellow card before the kick for exchanging words with Gauld.
Ahmed said Gauld remains the Whitecaps MVP.
“He gets a pass for everything he's done all year,” said Ahmed. “Nobody is mad at Gauldy.”
Head coach Vanni Sartini said the first penalty kick woke his team up after sleeping through the early stages of the game.
“We played much better from then on,” he said. “We did 75 minutes where we were the better team on the field.”
During the game the Whitecaps announced they had signed coach Sartini to a two-year contract extension through 2025.
Sartini came into Saturday's game with a 38-21-27 record across all competitions since taking over the coaching duties from Marc Dos Santos in August 2021. The 46-year-old native of Florence, Italy, has led Vancouver to back-to-back Canadian Championships and the team qualified for the 2021 and 2023 MLS playoffs.
Ahmed tied the game 1-1 when he took a crossing pass from midfielder Richie Laryea and blasted a right-footed shot to the top right-hand corner of the net.
Bouanga opened the scoring on a pretty play. He took a lead pass from midfielder Ilie Sanchez, out raced a couple Vancouver defenders, then fired a shot that went past the finger tips of diving goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka. The French striker celebrated his 20th goal of the season with a flip, bring boos from the crowd.
Sartini said LAFC has plenty of quality but believes his team can test them in the playoffs.
“They have fantastic players, and we need to be always on top of our game to beat them,” he said. “We showed through the season we are a good team very close to their level.”
NOTES
Vancouver has reached the playoffs six times in their 13 seasons. The Whitecaps haven't hosted a home playoff game since 2017. The Whitecaps have advanced past the first round of the playoffs once, in 2017 when they lost the conference semifinals. Vancouver's average attendance this year was 16,222. Besides English, Sartini is fluent in Italian, Spanish and Japanese.
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Whitecaps open the best-of-three opening round series on the road against LAFC. They play the second game at home. A third game, if needed, will be played away.
Each game will have a winner with penalty kicks after regulation time if the match is tied. The conference semifinals and finals and league finals will be a single elimination match hosted by the higher seed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral Sunday into a broader conflict.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire and warnings of a widened war
Hezbollah announced the deaths of five more militants as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border intensified and the Israeli prime minister warned Lebanon on Sunday not to let itself get dragged into a new war.
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River home invasion victim shares terrifying experience
When Janet Mitchell looked out her window, she saw three people attempting to break down her front door around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
-
Nanaimo mom commits to helping grieving parents after suffering her own loss
A Nanaimo mom is on an unexpected mission to help parents facing loss.
-
1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building
One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Three arrested at Calgary demonstrations related to Middle East conflict
Three people were arrested in connection with protests at the city's Olympic Plaza on Sunday.
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line still flowing into Bow River: Town of Cochrane
After initially saying that wastewater was no longer flowing into the Bow River, the Town of Cochrane said actually it still is.
-
Tales from the Rez: New horror-humour anthology series from director Trevor Solway mines Blackfoot ghost stories
Just in time for Halloween thrills and chills, Tales from the Rez has arrived on screens telling scary stories that might ring a bell for anyone who grew up in Siksika.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-based Pride Tape makes NHL appearance Saturday despite ban
A Canadian NHL player is the first to sport rainbow-coloured Pride Tape on the ice since it was banned by the league.
-
Protestors stand in silence Sunday for ceasefire in Gaza
Edmontonians stood together in silence Sunday, calling for an end to violence in Gaza.
-
Pinball wizards flock to Sherwood park 'to be the best' in Alberta
It was a battle of Alberta in Sherwood Park Sunday, with Calgary and Edmonton's best pinball players fighting for the title of best in the province.
Toronto
-
Retrial of Toronto mother once convicted of killing disabled daughter wraps up first week. Here's what happened
A Toronto mother’s fight to clear her name in the death of her disabled 16-year-old daughter Cynara continues as her retrial, in which she once again faces a charge of first-degree murder, began at a downtown Toronto courtroom last week. Here's what took place in the first week of proceedings:
-
Two people taken to hospital after e-bike catches fire in Toronto apartment
Two adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at a residential high-rise in Toronto’s Yorkville area, say paramedics.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increases
For the second time in as many months, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the Bank of Canada to pause any further interest rate increases, saying millions of Canadians are 'struggling to make ends meet.'
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to downtown Montreal, demand end to killing of civilians in Gaza
A rainfall warning didn't stop thousands protesters from gathering in downtown Montreal Sunday to voice their support for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
Demonstrators rally in several Quebec cities to protect the midwife profession
Nearly 100 people gathered in Montreal on Sunday afternoon in support of the midwives, whose future is threatened by Bill 15, according to various organizations.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't want to see anybody hurt': Weekend rallies in Winnipeg support both sides of Israeli/Hamas conflict
Palestinian and Israeli groups clashed outside of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday, projecting their stances on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
"Really important to have that outlet': Manitoba's 2SLGBTQ+ curling league
Nick Sears and his teammates spend their Sundays sweeping away at the Granite Curling Club.
-
'A lot of fun': Manitoba-based Indigenous-led sitcom returns for 2nd season
The creator of a Manitoba-based sitcom set on a fictional northern First Nation says he can’t wait for people to watch its new season.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. psych nurse appeals to have $50K in misconduct charges overturned
A former Saskatchewan psychiatric nurse fined $50,000 for professional misconduct may get a lesser penalty after an appeal court judge quashed several findings of the disciplinary committee.
-
Sask. town elects new mayor in byelection following ethics probe
A new mayor has been elected in the Town of Nipawin in a byelection called after the last mayor resigned amid an ethics investigation.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops triumph over Regina Thunder in prairie conference final
The rivalry between the Regina Thunder and the Saskatoon Hilltops was at full flame today as the teams clashed in the Junior Football Prairie Conference final.
Regina
-
Regina police close portion of Sask. Drive following serious collision involving pedestrian
Regina police have closed a portion of Saskatchewan Drive following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday night.
-
'To see everybody go their separate ways is tough': Riders clean out their lockers after missing playoffs
Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders cleaned out their lockers on Sunday as their 2023 season came to a close following Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts which officially knocked them out of playoff contention.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly waving machete near Saskatchewan Legislative Building
A Regina woman is in custody after allegedly waving a machete near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
Atlantic
-
Three dead in fatal collision in Fort Lawrence, N.S.: RCMP
Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a collision that resulted in the death of three people on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S.
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
Wind and rain are no match for Legs for Literacy runners
The wind and rain couldn't stop over 1,500 people from participating in this years Legs for Literacy run, which is making its full return.
London
-
Rally to show support for Palestinians held at London’s Victoria Park
'What matters is, who stands with peace and justice today.' Speakers at a rally in London encourage politicians take a stronger stand.
-
'1-in-67 million odds': Ontario man makes two hole-in-ones in same round
John Payne of Woodstock, Ont. waited 62 years to make his first career hole-in-one. It took him less than a half-hour to make his second.
-
Sarnia police investigate gunshots heard at Rainbow Park
An increased police presence was seen at Rainbow Park Sunday after the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) was notified of gunshots heard around 6 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. girl will soon be the youngest person with DNA in deep space
A northern Ontario girl will soon have the distinction of being the youngest person with DNA in deep space.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Kitchener
-
'Pumpkin People' wow in West Galt
A Halloween spectacle in Cambridge is getting rave reviews.
-
WATCH
WATCH Brantford, Ont. stilt walker attempts world record
A Brantford, Ont. performer is walking into the history books – again.
-
Police investigation on Kitchener trail
Waterloo regional police have taken down the police tape that they used to block off a portion of a Kitchener trail Sunday morning, but haven’t said what officers were doing in the area.