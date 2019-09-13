

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





This Sunday marks the annual Terry Fox Run and there are dozens of events scheduled across the Lower Mainland.

It has been 39 years since Terry Fox set out from Halifax on the "Marathon of Hope," running 5,000 kilometres to raise money and awareness for cancer research. He was forced to stop in Thunder Bay months later when his own cancer returned.

Today, there are more than 9,000 runs across Canada, which have raised more than $800 million for cancer research.

Sunday, Sept. 15 marks this year's Terry Fox Run.

In Vancouver, there are two runs scheduled:

SFU – Harbour Centre

Meet at 12 p.m., run begins at 12:15 p.m.

Participate in a five-kilometre run or a 2.5-kilometre walk.

Halfway through the run everyone will stop at the Terry Fox statue outside BC Place for a group photo.

Stanley Park – Ceperly Park near Second Beach

Registration begins at 8 a.m., run begins at 10 a.m.

Two routes available, three and five kilometres long.

Suitable for bikes, wheelchairs and strollers. Dogs on leash are welcome.

Burnaby:

Swangard Stadium – Central Park

Registration begins at 9 a.m., run begins at 10 a.m.

Various route distances available: one, two, five and 10 kilometres.

Suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades.

Coquitlam:

Mundy Park – Hillcrest Street Entrance

Registration begins at 9 a.m., run begins at 10 a.m.

Various route distances available: one, two, five and 10 kilometres.

Not suitable for rollerblades, but suitable for bikes, wheelchairs and strollers. Dogs on leash on welcome.

Three runs are scheduled in Surrey:

Fleetwood Park

Registration begins at 8 a.m., run begins at 9:30 a.m.

Various route distances available: one, 3.5, seven and 10 kilometres.

Suitable for bikes and rollerblades. Dogs on leash are welcome.

Fraser Heights Recreation Centre

Registration begins at 9 a.m., run begins at 10 a.m.

Various route distances available: two, five and 10 kilometres.

Suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, rollerblades and strollers. Dogs on leash on welcome.

South Surrey Athletic Park

Registration begins at 8 a.m., run begins at 9 a.m.

One and six kilometre routes available.

Suitable for bikes, wheelchairs and strollers. Dogs on leash welcome.

Richmond:

Garry Point Park

Registration begins at 9 a.m., run begins at 10 a.m.

Various route distances available: one, five and 10 kilometres.

Suitable for bikes on the West Dyke Trail. Dogs on leash on welcome.

North and West Vancouver:

Innovative Fitness, 2411 Dundarave Lane

Registration begins at 8 a.m., run begins at 9 a.m.

One and five kilometre routes available.

Suitable for bikes, wheelchairs and strollers. Dogs on leash welcome.

Inter River Park

Registration begins at 9 a.m., run begins at 10 a.m.

2.5 and five kilometre routes available.

Due to terrain, this route not suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers or rollerblades. Dogs on leash welcome.

Several other runs are scheduled throughout the Lower Mainland, including some scheduled on other weekends. Explore the full list on the Terry Fox website.