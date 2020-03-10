VANCOUVER -- Police renewed a public plea Tuesday in a Surrey, B.C., on the anniversary of the disappearance of a Surrey, B.C., man.

Danny Bayer was last seen in 2018, near Hjorth Road Park in the city's Whalley neighbourhood.

He was on 148th Street near 103 Avenue at about 5 p.m. on March 6, police said. But it is not known where he went next, and he hasn't been seen since that day.

A missing persons report was filed on the man who was then 48, as his family was concerned for his well-being.

Two years later, his whereabouts remain unknown. Mounties issued another appeal for information late last week.

Bayer is legally blind and uses a cane, the RCMP said. He is fitted with a facial prosthetic that replaces his nose, but police do not believe he was wearing it at the time of his disappearance.

In their initial advisory, the RCMP described Bayer as 5'9" and 165 pounds, with blond, "medium length" hair and blue eyes.

He was seen on surveillance camera video wearing a grey hoodie, beige pants and a black T-shirt.

The RCMP is looking for witnesses who may have seen him walking in the area of 103A Avenue and 148th Street. Anyone who saw Bayer, or knows what happened, is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Bayer's file number is 2018-32613.