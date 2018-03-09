

Mounties in Surrey are still searching for a visually impaired man in his 40s, four days after he went missing.

Danny Bayer was last seen on Tuesday in the 10300-block of 148 Street near North Bluff Road.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

The 48-year-old was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, beige pants and a black T-shirt. Bayer also uses a cane.

In a tweet, Coquitlam Search and Rescue also said it was helping with the search Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Bayer's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502.