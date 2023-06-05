Where fire crews battled blazes across B.C.'s coast over the weekend

VANCOUVER, B.C. -

Crews with the Coastal Fire Centre had a busy weekend fighting seven new blazes, including one near Lions Bay.

The fire was spotted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, about two kilometres south of the municipality.

“It's suspected to be human caused, given the area and the lack of lightning activity,” said Kimberly Kelly, a fire information officer for BC Wildfire Service.

Kelly says there is no risk to any homes or structures, as the fire is not expected to spread.

“Crews are making good progress on their containment objectives and they will be working into the night,” Kelly told CTV News Sunday.

Forty per cent of the nearly 80 wildfires currently burning in B.C.are believed to be human caused.

"Our forest fuels are drying and will continue to dry until we have a period of significant rainfall. As of the latest forecasts, there is no rain in the immediate future and of course this is unique to this year. It does not compare to last year when we had a very wet May and June,” said Kelly.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says last month was the driest May on record for the B.C. Coast.

The fire danger rating in most of the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction is now moderate to high.

Crews are also working to contain two out of control fires near Harrison Lake, which are both believed to be human caused.

However, by far the biggest fire fight is still in northern B.C., north of Fort St. John.

The Donnie Creek fire has burned more than 240,000 hectares, which is more than last year's entire fire season.

It is still classified out of control, but controlled burns are underway to prevent it from spreading further south.

Federal officials have described Canada’s wildfire season this year as unprecedented.

Fires have already burned tens of thousands of square kilometers of land, caused property damage and forced thousands of people from their homes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join a number of his cabinet ministers Monday in Ottawa to provide an update on the situation across Canada.