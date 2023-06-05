Where fire crews battled blazes across B.C.'s coast over the weekend

Fire fighters across B.C.'s coast battled seven wildfires over the weekend, including one in Lions Bay that broke out on June 4, 2023. (BC WIldfire Service) Fire fighters across B.C.'s coast battled seven wildfires over the weekend, including one in Lions Bay that broke out on June 4, 2023. (BC WIldfire Service)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener