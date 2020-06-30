VANCOUVER -- Heath Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to announce changes to visitation rules at B.C.'s long-term care facilities Tuesday.

Care homes have been the hardest hit during the pandemic, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of deaths across the province.

There are currently six active outbreaks at B.C. health facilities, five of which are in long-term care. The other is in an acute care facility.

Henry says preventing the spread of the virus in care homes is difficult.

"I know that each home has its own ability for people to come and go," she said during her daily briefing Monday.

"The challenge with long-term care homes is that they're a collective accommodation site. And we know that what we do as an individual in those places affects others."

As of Monday, 386 residents and 229 staff in long-term care have tested positive for the virus.

Access to care homes has been heavily restricted since March after a series of fatal outbreaks. Those outbreaks triggered a provincial health order restricting health-care staff to working in only one facility at a time.

A CTV News investigation earlier this month revealed that not everyone is following the rule.

"The risk of bringing a virus back into the home is something that we take very, very seriously. But we are looking at how to expand that in a safe way for people here in B.C.," Henry said.

Most care homes have restricted visitor access to essential visits only, for things like end-of-life care.

Friends and family of those living in long-term care have been pushing for restrictions to be eased over concerns about residents mental well-being in isolation.

There's been an emphasis on open air or outdoor visits as there is a reduced risk of transmission.

Henry and Dix will make their announcement at noon.