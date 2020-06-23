VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor says those waiting to visit their loved ones should be able to see them "in the coming weeks."

At a news conference Monday, the provincial health officer was asked about visits to long-term care homes, a topic on the minds of many families with loved ones in care.

Calling the topic "near to my heart," Dr. Bonnie Henry said it's something officials have been working on for weeks.

"It's more complicated, and we all want to be with our loved ones and we know how important it is for them to have family with them," she said.

"But we need to do it safely, so it's the combination of staff availability, making sure that staff are safe, making sure we have the (personal protective equipment)."

While the latest data suggest B.C. is in what Henry called a relatively good place – with just two deaths reported in about two weeks – it's not a place we've been in for long.

Still, she said, she expects an update soon.

"I do believe we will be having visits in a controlled way in care homes in the coming weeks," she said.