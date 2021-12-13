What to Know When Hiring a Window Installer

VANCOUVER -

Quality windows make a huge difference in energy efficiency and maximizing home comfort.

Anton Van Dyk of Centra Windows joined CTV Morning Live to share what people should know prior to hiring a window installer.

The Lower Mainland experiences very wet winters, which makes it extremely important to ensure window installation is done to the highest standard.

In British Columbia, there is a full guide called the Best Practices for Window and Door Replacement.

It was developed by BC Housing specifically to address the weather conditions experienced in the province.

The manual identifies critical barriers in the building envelope.

The air barrier of a home is what keeps the warm air in and the cold air out.

When properly installed, new windows connected to the existing air barrier, can eliminate drafts going into a building.

Prior to contracting a window installer, homeowners should ask how they are going to use the Best Practices manual to determine the right installation for the specific building.

Hiring the right contractor who follows best practices is fundamental to ensuring the project will last for the lifespan it is intended for.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.