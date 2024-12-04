VPD issue public warning after random sucker punch at bus stop

Vancouver police have released security video as they seek witnesses to an unprovoked assault in the downtown core.

According to the Vancouver Police Department the incident happened Thursday, Nov. 28, just after 10 p.m. in front of the Hudson's Bay store on West Georgia Street.

Video released by police shows a man in a checkered shirt seemingly waiting for a bus as another man walks along the sidewalk with his hands in his pockets.

As the second man approaches the bus stop, the man in the checkered shirt lunges towards him and delivers a left-handed punch to the face, which knocks the unsuspecting victim to the sidewalk.

The suspect then jogs west towards Granville Street as bystanders rush to the aid of the victim.

"We're concerned that as this person remains at large, there's a risk to the general public that somebody else could be assaulted and seriously injured by the suspect," Sgt. Steve Addison said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has facial injuries but did not require treatment in hospital.

Addison said the victim is lucky to not have been more seriously hurt, but added there is an element of emotional trauma involved.

"To be attacked by a total stranger in this way is humiliating, it's degrading, it's dehumanizing," Addison said.

"And it leaves not just physical injuries but it leaves emotional and psychological injuries as well."

If caught, the suspect could be looking at a range of potential charges.

"Most obviously, this could constitute assault. But depending on the nature of the injuries, if any, then we could also see assault causing bodily harm," Vancouver criminal lawyer Sarah Leamon told CTV News after viewing the video.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact investigators.

He is described as a man appearing to be in his 20s, wearing dark pants and a checkered shirt .

Police are also asking any potential witnesses who have not yet been interviewed to come forward.