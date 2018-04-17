

The Canadian Press





HOPE, B.C. - The calendar may say spring has officially arrived, but snow continues to cause trouble for travellers in southern B.C.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for several regions in the southern Interior, including stretches of the Trans Canada and Coquihalla highways where up to 20 centimetres is expected.

The weather agency says up to 30 centimetres of snow is also expected along Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, starting Monday afternoon and lasting into Tuesday morning.

A snowfall warning has been put out for the Peace River region, where up to 25 centimetres expected to fall by Tuesday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation is reminding motorists that weather can change quickly on high mountain passes and drivers may encounter challenging conditions.

The ministry says winter tire and chain regulations ended March 31, but it's a good idea for vehicles travelling through mountain passes to be equipped for the snowy weather.

The province recently changed the rules, so winter tires and chains will be required on some highways until April 30 starting next year.

Meanwhile, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has expanded the number of homes under an evacuation alert north of Oliver in the southern Okanagan Valley to 148 due to a possible debris flow.

The figure includes 16 homes already under alert due to a dam and a culvert in danger of releasing water and debris.

The district says no residents are being asked to evacuate yet, but warns this could change and urges residents in the area to prepare themselves to leave if necessary.