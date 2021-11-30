What is a Tiger Dam? Crews build blockade across Highway 1 to hold back floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C.

Vancouver -

Extensive efforts were made over the weekend and early this week to hold back floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., including the use of a Tiger Dam along Highway 1.

Drone video shared by B.C.'s transportation ministry shows crews working on the dam, which is a long, orange tube filled with water.

According to U.S. Flood Control, which manufactures the product, Tiger Dams are meant to be flexible and can be stacked in a pyramid to created a barrier against rising water. The company says the tubes can be stacked nearly 10 metres high "and linked together seamlessly for miles."

In Abbotsford, a Tiger Dam was used along Highway 1 near Cole Road to hold back floodwaters from Sumas River.

According to the transportation ministry, local police, fire departments, workers from an Indigenous construction company and the military all worked to construct the dam overnight Sunday and pile sandbags alongside it. The temporary structure was completed at about 4 a.m. Monday.

In a flood update Tuesday, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said officials are "very confident" in the Tiger Dam and the dike repairs in the city.

Highway 1 through Abbotsford was closed because of the dam and the risk of flooding. No reopening estimate has been given, but the region is expected to see the third in a trio of atmospheric rivers on Tuesday.

Drivers are being warned that conditions could change on all highways with the incoming heavy rain.

"Unless it is absolutely necessary, I would encourage you to stay off the roads through this next storm event," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Monday.