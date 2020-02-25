VANCOUVER -- Access to a Vancouver port is once again the target of action in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, as demonstrators were still in an intersection Tuesday morning, more than 14 hours after setting up a blockade.

Dozens marched to the entrance of the Port of Vancouver Monday afternoon and have been blocking the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive since.

"I'm very inspired by the people who have stayed with us overnight. It's been a strong, respectful crowd," said Natalie Knight, one of the organizers of solidarity actions in Vancouver.

Vancouver police said they'd be "monitoring" the protest and would update the public on any possible traffic disruptions.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and our response will be appropriate and proportionate to the activities observed that jeopardize public safety and negatively impact those who live, work, and visit the area," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in an emailed statement.

"We do have plans in place to deal with situations that may arise, however, for security reasons we would not share publicly what those plans are."

If police do arrive, Knight said some people may choose to move, while others may choose to stay and risk arrest.

"We'll negotiate that in the moment," she said.

The sun is up and protesters are still camped at the intersection of Clark and Hastings. Background here https://t.co/8wSTK7MwQO@CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/IipuYxCN9g — Alissa Thibault (@AlissaMThibault) February 25, 2020

The blockade is the latest action in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose Coastal GasLink's pipeline project in northern B.C., and it's not the first time the port has been blocked. On Feb. 9, demonstrators stayed the night and eventually 43 people were arrested.

At the time of that blockade, the Vancouver Police Department said officers were enforcing a court order to clear three entry points at the Port of Vancouver. All 43 people were released with conditions to abide by the injunction, according to police.

For this week's blockade, the VPD has encouraged drivers to avoid Hastings and Clark and TransLink has rerouted some buses that normally go through the area.

"I would say for those people who are being inconvenienced by our blockade here, that the inconvenience of colonialism that Indigenous people have faced for hundreds of years now is much greater," Knight said.

In a statement, the port said they were working with Vancouver police to "address" the protest and the previous court injunction is still valid.

"The disruptions to port operations over the past few weeks have had a significant impact on Canadians across the country, who rely on the businesses that import and export goods through the port for employment and for the products that support each of us every day," the port said.

"While we respect the right to a peaceful protest, the port authority has a federal responsibility to ensure the safe and efficient movement of Canada’s trade through the port."

Actions in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have been ongoing across the country for weeks. Demonstrators say they oppose the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is being built to transport natural gas from Kitimat.

But the project has highlighted a larger debate on the amount of power hereditary chiefs should hold under Canadian law. While the Indian Act established band councils, hereditary chiefs are part of a traditional form of Indigenous government and Canadian courts have struggled with how to recognize their leadership.

Right now, the Coastal GasLink pipeline has support from 20 elected band councils along the route. However, five Wet'suwet'en hereditary clan chiefs are opposed to the project and say they have authority over 22,000 square kilometres of traditional territory that the pipeline would cross.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault and Carly Yoshida-Butryn