VANCOUVER -- Protesters have blocked access to the Port of Vancouver in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their traditional territories in northern B.C.

The group gathered at the VANDU (Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users) office on East Hastings Street near Dunlevy Avenue around 1 p.m. on Monday and began marching east along Hastings about 45 minutes later.

Protesters stopped at East Hastings Street and Clark Drive and blocked access to the port just after 2:30 p.m.

The protest action comes on the same day several people were taken into custody as police began dismantling a blockade near Belleville, Ont.

"This action is a response to the OPP's (Ontario Provincial Police) violent arrests of Mohawk land defenders on their ancestral lands in Tyendinaga, Ontario," protest organizers said in a statement.

Vancouver police tweeted just after 3 p.m. that the intersection of Clark Drive and East Hastings Street was closed with traffic blocked in both directions. Drivers were being warned to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.