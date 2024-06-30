WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more cancellations at YVR

Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.

According to the airline’s flight status page, 46 departures have been called off as have 46 departures. A labour dispure between the airline and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association escalated Friday – just as the Canada Day long weekend was getting underway.

Canada-wide, the airline has cancelled more than 400 flights, impacting an estimated 50,000 travellers. Anyone planning to fly out of Vancouver using WestJet is arrived to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In a Saturday evening update, WestJet’s chief operating officer said “every avenue forresolution is being explored” while also slamming the union.

“Today has been incredibly challenging for all of us at WestJet. Every flight cancellation we are forced to issue represents hundreds of guests, who are being impacted by the continued reckless actions of this union,” says Diederik Pen, in an online update.

“In the face of immense adversity, our teams are working hard and delivering a safe and controlled operation.”

By Sunday evening, the statement says, the aircraft’s fleet will be reduced to approximately 30 aircraft.

The travel disruptions come after the Airplane Mechanics Fraternal Association members walked off the job on Friday afternoon, stating WestJet's "unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable."

The job action comes two weeks of tense negotiations, which resulted in the federal government stepping in and mandating WestJet and the union go to binding arbitration.

AMFA leadership posted a letter from the Canada Industrial Relations Board regarding its decision in which it said that the ministerial referral “does not have the effect of suspending the right to strike or lockout.”

With files from The Canadian Press