A West Vancouver police officer has been dismissed after an investigation found he sent sexually explicit emails and text messages to women he met on duty, including those fleeing domestic violence.

The West Vancouver Police Department received some tips about the allegations and requested the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner to launch an investigation.

The scathing report detailed how the officer tried to pursue relationships with 10 different women he met while responding to calls, including four victims of domestic violence and three women who were associated with people known to be gang members or involved in the drug trafficking.

In each case, he would use his work email or cellphone to send inappropriate messages, sometimes sexually explicit photos or stories, to those women.

On two occasions, he used the police database to look up two women he was interested in.

“The vulnerability of the females who were the subject of the police officer’s attention, particularly when considering our current understanding of sexism, power and culture was significantly aggravating,” the report said.

The investigation also revealed he had issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition for failing to provide a breath sample, and then cancelled the ticket after trying to pursue a relationship with the woman.

The report described his behaviour as the “antithesis of what the police community and public would expect” from a person in his position.

The Discipline Authority found the 11 allegations of discreditable conduct warranted his dismissal and the 14 allegations of using department work email and cellphone should result in a five-day suspension to be served consecutively.

The authority found “anything short of a dismissal would be unworkable” since he had breached the trust of the public and police department and would harm the reputation of the department if he were to stay on duty.

The officer resigned before the investigation concluded.