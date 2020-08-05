VANCOUVER -- One more flight into Vancouver has been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

Passengers who were on an Air Canada flight from London that landed in Vancouver on July 28 should watch for symptoms of the virus, the BCCDC warned in a tweet posted Tuesday.

That flight's number is AC855, but it was also operated in partnership with Lufthansa under flight number LH6812.

Rows 12 to 14 and 18 are most at risk of exposure. However, since the flight was an international one, everyone who travelled on it is required to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms of the virus.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a domestic flight. Instead, the BCCDC provides updates on flights with confirmed cases as it becomes aware of them.

A full list of recent exposures can be found on the BCCDC website.