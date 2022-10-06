Weekend weather forecast: Metro Vancouver expected to see mostly sun, 1 possible day of rain

Metro Vancouver residents are in for a mostly sunny Thanksgiving weekend, as unseasonably warm temperatures persist in the region.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the long weekend shows mainly sun for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures hitting about 20 C. Inland, it could be a few degrees warmer, however.

Overnight lows are predicted to average about 10 C over those three days.

On Monday, however, Vancouver could see rain for the first time this month. Environment Canada's current forecast for that day predicts a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures are also expected to be a little cooler, with a high of 16 C and low of 7 C.

MORE RECORD-BREAKING TEMPERATURES

On most days over the past week, B.C. has broken temperature records in communities across the province. Wednesday proved to be no different, with 11 daily maximum temperature records set across parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast, southern Interior and southeastern B.C.

One shattered record was 115 years old. In Port Alberni in 1907, it got as warm as 25 C. But on Wednesday, the temperature rose a little higher to 25.4

Bella Bella also broke a record when it hit 19.5 C on Wednesday. That community has seen devastating impacts from the heat, with a dry creek leading to the deaths of thousands of salmon.

Previously, the record for Bella Bella was 18.8 C set in 1980.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS PERSIST

The Ministry of Forests has ranked Vancouver Island, the inner south coast and northeastern B.C. at the second-most severe level of drought on a five-point rating scale.

Meteorologists with the Weather Network said over the weekend B.C. has seen less rain in three months than Hurricane Ian dumped in a minute in Florida.

Since July 8, Victoria has had only two millimetres of rain and Vancouver's had about 17 millimetres of rain since that same date.

On the Sunshine Coast, drought conditions are so severe they're impacting the local water supply. "This is the worst that it has ever been," Remko Rosenboom, the general manager of infrastracture services for the regional district, told CTV News Vancouver.

"It’s now over 90 days since we had a good amount of rain here."

Meanwhile, weekend estimates from Florida suggest Hurricane Ian brought rainfall rates as high as 120 mm/h, according to the Weather Network.

With files from The Canadian Press