Wedding band lost in Penticton Channel 17 years ago returned to owners ahead of 20th anniversary

A wedding band has been returned to a B.C. couple for a reunion 17 years in the making (Photo: Noel Nissen). A wedding band has been returned to a B.C. couple for a reunion 17 years in the making (Photo: Noel Nissen).

Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours ahead of a planned launch at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area.

