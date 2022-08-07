Weather could challenge containment of wildfire in B.C.'s south Okanagan

A B.C. wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes didn't increase in size overnight, but the hot weather Sunday means "containment lines could be challenged," according to the wildfire service.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is burning approximately 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton in the southern Okanagan. It has scorched 5,903 hectares since it was discovered on July 29. More than 500 properties have been ordered to evacuate, and upwards of 1,000 have been placed on alert.

An update from the BC Wildfire Service Sunday morning says no structures were lost or damaged overnight.

Planned ignitions will be taking place throughout the day to secure part of the perimeter.

"These hand ignitions will bring the fire down to safe, workable ground for crews and are crucial for creating reliable containment. During operations, increased fire activity and smoke may be visible from Olalla and Keremeos," the update posted online says.

Still, with hot and breezy conditions in the forecast, the wildfire service is warning the fire could push closer to the Apex Mountain Resort and the Olalla Creek drainage.

"Crews will be monitoring the weather for all work locations," the wildfire service added.

There are 381 firefighters assigned, with crews working 24 hours a day to try to keep the fire from spreading further. One of the challenges associated with battling this blaze has been high temperatures and wind fuelling aggressive fire behaviour overnight.

Crews are being supported by 16 helicopters and 43 pieces of heavy equipment.