    • Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Langley

    Police are pictured at the scene of a fatal train collision in Langley on Wednesday, May 22. (CTV News) Police are pictured at the scene of a fatal train collision in Langley on Wednesday, May 22. (CTV News)
    A pedestrian died after being hit by a train going through Langley on Wednesday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.

    Cpl. Zynal Sharoom with the Langley RCMP told CTV News officers were sent to the scene at 204 Street and Duncan Way at 4:30 p.m.

    Three ground ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the railway, B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News.

    Despite the efforts of first responders, the pedestrian could not be saved and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Sharoom said.

    Several intersections in the area are closed off and trains have been stopped, he said, adding he’s unsure when everything will be back up and running.

    The Langley RCMP said it will be dealing with road closures while the CP railway police are investigating the fatal collision. The B.C. Coroners Service has also been called in.

