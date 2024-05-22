Rafter found dead in Prince George identified online as MMA fighter with 'heart of gold'

A man who was reported missing after he didn't return from a rafting trip over the weekend was found dead on Tuesday, according to police.

Search and rescue volunteers, police officers and an RCMP helicopter spent 150 combined hours searching for the rafter where he launched from, along the Willow River in Prince George, Mounties said, but his body was sadly found around 4 p.m.

Tributes are now pouring in online for Travis Galbraith, a “pioneer” of mixed martial arts in his community.

“Today we mourn the massive loss of (Prince George) martial art history with the fighter, the absolute legend, the family man and an amazing friend Mr. Travis Galbraith,” reads a post from Kaiten Mixed Martial Arts Academy.

The Wednesday post says Galbraith fought as “The Gladiator” and was the owner and head instructor of a Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in the city. It goes on to describe him as an “exemplary man” who “made sure to never leave anyone behind.”

A GoFundMe set up for Galbraith’s family—which has raised nearly $16,000—says he passed away in the wilderness, “where he lived his life to the fullest.” He is survived by his wife Sharon and sons, according to the page.

Another post from Shara Vigeant, who says Galbraith was the first MMA fighter she trained, describes him as not only a “beast of an athlete” but also a “beautiful human being.”

“He had a heart of gold, and would be the first to help anyone who needed it,” she wrote. “The world lost a good one.”

According to Sherdog, an MMA news outlet, Galbraith turned 43 on Saturday.

The Prince George RCMP said the investigation into Galbraith’s death has been handed over to the B.C. Coroners Service.