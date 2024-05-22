Tow truck driver dead after suffering medical emergency near Victoria

A 49-year-old tow truck driver is dead after he suffered a medical emergency and drove off the highway Tuesday near Victoria.

The West Shore RCMP responded to a report of single-vehicle crash involving a flat-deck tow truck in the Trans-Canada Highway meridian near the Helmcken Road offramp at 10:18 a.m.

Police and paramedics attended and tried to revive the man, however he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Mounties said in a news release.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the sudden death. Police say foul play is not suspected.

"West Shore RCMP extends their condolences to the driver's family and friends," the detachment said.