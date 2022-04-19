Wear a helmet or face a fine, police warn cyclists in North Vancouver

Cyclists in North Vancouver are being warned by police that they will be fined if they're found riding without a helmet or proper lights.

As the weather warms and more people hit the streets on their bikes, the North Vancouver RCMP says officers will also be out in force patrolling.

"Patrol and traffic officers will be out in force both day and night, looking to enforce bicycle helmet laws and ensure cyclists are visible, following the rules, and staying safe," says a statement from the detachment.

The fine for being caught without a helmet for anyone over 16 is $29. Adults found with kids not wearing helmets can also face a fine of the same amount for permitting them to ride helmetless.

"There's no question that helmets save lives," the statement continues, adding they reduce the risk of serious head injury by 60 per cent, and the risk of traumatic brain injury by 53 per cent.

After dark, cyclists are required to have a white light on the front of their bike and either a red light or a reflector on the back. Anyone without these can be slapped with a $109 fine. Police also say this is only the minimum requirement, adding "the more lights the better!"

Violating the rules of the road comes with the costliest penalty. A $167 ticket can be issued for things like failing to obey traffic lights, or not stopping at stop signs.

"The BC Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations state operators of cycles have the same rights and duties as a driver of a motor vehicle," the statement notes.