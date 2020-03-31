VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province has taken "extraordinary measures" to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the next 14 days are critical in the fight against the virus.

Horgan made the comments in a province-wide address from Victoria on Tuesday evening, during which he also extended the province's state of emergency.

As B.C. enters what officials have called a critical juncture in the battle, the premier emphasized the importance of following the orders from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"What we do today will affect what our doctors, nurses and first responders face in the days and weeks ahead," he said. "It will determine how many of us stay healthy and how much we can do to flatten the curve."

Horgan also thanked those who were doing their part by staying at home and helping their neighbours and others in need.

"You might not feel it in your living room, but everyone is pulling together," he said.​

"I'm optimistic about our recovery because I'm optimistic about this province, and our future together."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the evening.