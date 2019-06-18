With the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion green-lit by the federal government, environmentalists wasted no time sending their message to Ottawa with dozens of anti-pipeline protesters gathering downtown Vancouver Tuesday.

"We’ll be ready to fight," Peter McCartney with the Wilderness Committee told CTV News ahead of the demonstration. "We’ve been fighting this pipeline a long time. I think people are sick of politicians not taking this crisis seriously."

“We’ll be ready to fight,” this is what Peter McCartney with @wildernews had to say this morning ahead of the Trans Mountain pipeline decision. A pro pipeline rally is happening now. An anti pipeline rally happening DT @ 5:30 pm. More @CTVVancouver https://t.co/pjgheoh8Qi pic.twitter.com/itgq4HmhM4 — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 18, 2019

The protest, organized by the Coast Protectors and Wilderness Committee, got underway at 5:30 p.m., starting at Georgia and Hamilton streets.

The demostration is expected to move along Georgia before turning on Granville, the Nelson and Hamilton.

It’s expected the protest will affect traffic during the evening rush.

"We’ll hear from a few people, then we’ll take the streets,” says a Facebook event page for the protest.

"Bring your signs, chants, noisemakers and drums - no matter who approves this pipeline, it will NEVER be built."

As of Tuesday afternoon just over 150 people had responded to say they would attend.

McCartney believes if the project is approved, the federal government will face opposition throughout the province, and Tuesday night’s protest may just be the beginning if the pipeline is approved.

"My message to the federal government is you can go ahead and try, but communities are prepared to fight you at every step," he said. "If they do put shovels in the ground, i expect to see people standing in the way."

Pipeline proponents also held a small rally of about two dozen people outside the Vancouver Convention Centre, chanting “build that pipe,” and wearing t-shirts that read “the world needs more Canadian energy.”

Graham Wilson from Port Moody got into a spirited debate over jobs and the environment with a couple young women who disrupted the rally.

“[The pipeline expansion] gives a lot of jobs and opportunities,” Wilson said, adding that the fact that it’s taken the better part of a decade to get to this point means to him that “the whole government system we have is a failure.”

Cliff Sampare of the Gitxsan First Nation said he supports the pipeline expansion primarily because of the jobs and economic benefits he believes it would bring.

“It’s not that we have a stake or not,” Sampare said. “We do have family…all over the place looking for work.”

Not a great turnout for the pro #TransMountain expansion rally. Really just a couple dozen folks and some curious tourists. And one dude who’s anti pipeline blasting his music and trying to crash their event. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/1RYJAtv3li — David Molko (@molkoreports) June 18, 2019

Okay the yelling has stopped and it’s evolved into a conversation that seems somewhat constructive.. well.. sort of. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/O9vYT1s2wv — David Molko (@molkoreports) June 18, 2019

The federal government announced its plans for the controversial pipeline expansion between Alberta and Burnaby early Tuesday afternoon following a cabinet meeting and after markets close for the day.

Ottawa bought the pipeline last year for $4.5 billion dollars but the project was shelved nine months ago after the Federal Court of Appeal outlined concerns about Indigenous consultations and the impacts more oil tankers would have on marine life off B.C.’s coast. Ottawa ordered more study on both matters.

Trans Mountain Canada says there are still a number of regulatory and commercial steps that would need to be taken before construction can restart.