From wishes for "fat, happy" baby whales to a giant hippo with the prime minister's face on its rear end, anti-pipeline protesters chose creative ways to voice their dissent.

Scroll through the images below for a quick look at some of the messages on display during a protest in downtown Vancouver Tuesday.

The group gathered following the approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plan.

(Photos by CTV News Vancouver's David Molko and Angela Jung, unless otherwise stated)

(Above photo from Jonathan Hayward of The Canadian Press)

(Above photo from CTV News Vancouver's Nick Wells)