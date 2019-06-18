

The federal government has approved the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time, a decision expected to trigger a large-scale protest in Vancouver on Tuesday.

The previous approval was overturned last summer by the Federal Court of Appeal, which found the government had failed to properly consult with Indigenous communities or consider the impact increased oil tanker traffic would have on marine life.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government's renewed support for the pipeline on Tuesday following a renewed effort to meet those obligations.

"We needed to do better," Trudeau said. "We listened to community concerns and we are acting on community ideas."

Some of the priorities highlighted in the government's consultations included the protection of salmon habitats in the Fraser River and the southern resident killer whale population off the coast, Trudeau said.

The prime minister argued the goals of protecting the environment and addressing climate change can be reconciled with the expanded sale of Canada's oil.

"In order to bridge the gap between where we are and where we're going, we need money to pay for it. Canada is blessed with natural resources, and with that comes major responsibility. As the world transitions to a cleaner economy, there will be demand for our existing resources," he said.

The approval was widely expected given that Ottawa spent $4.5 billion purchasing the pipeline last year. Anticipating the government's decision, environmental activists in B.C. organized a protest in downtown Vancouver for Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook invite for the event, pipeline opponents will be gathering near Georgia and Hamilton streets to listen to speakers and then "take the streets!"

B.C. Premier John Horgan and the province's minister of environment and climate change strategy, George Heyman, are expected to respond to the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.