‘We haven’t completely stopped’: Update on search for climbers missing near Squamish, B.C.

Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.

The trio left for Atwell Peak in Garibaldi Park northeast of the city on May 31, and have not been heard from since. Inclement weather and avalanche risk hampered the early days of the search and the latest update says safety concerns persist.

“Please know that we haven’t completely stopped searching; but rather have switched tactics due to the dangerous terrain and current conditions,” a Facebook post from Squamish SAR says.

Since the temporary suspension of the search Friday, Squamish SAR says they have been reviewing drone footage. A ground search has not yet been possible.

“Once the hazards have resolved from the rapid change from cool to hot we will be afforded further opportunities to search. Safety will always be our top priority and we remain committed to the search,” the update concludes.

Authorities said the climbers' families have asked for privacy, and that their names are not being released at this time.