Warrant issued for man accused of bear-spraying senior in Chinatown

Authorities have issued a B.C.-wide warrant for a 44-year-old man charged with bear-spraying a senior in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood earlier this year.

The 87-year-old victim was standing at the bus stop near Pender and Columbia streets on the morning of May 20 when a stranger approached and allegedly began making racist comments.

The senior was then bear-sprayed in the face.

Patrick James Duncan, 44, was arrested days after the attack, and was charged this week with one count of assault with a weapon.

The Vancouver Police Department asked anyone who sees Duncan or has information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.